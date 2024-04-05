Three vases, clock worth €13,000 reported missing from Grand Master’s Palace

Three vases and a clock, together worth €13,000, have been reported missing from halls inside the Grand Master’s Palace, Heritage Malta said on Friday.

Heritage Malta said a police investigation is underway.

“The Police and Heritage Malta officials are scrutinizing CCTV footage from the cameras as the Grand Master’s Palace,” the statement read.

A police spokesperson said the investigations have shown that the items were “probably” not misplaced on Thursday.

Malta’s new President Myriam Spiteri Debono was sworn in at the Grand Master’s Palace.

Last month a man was charged with posing as Education Department official to steal medals worth around €400,000 from the maritime museum in Birgu.