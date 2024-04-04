[LIVE BLOG] Myriam Spiteri Debono to take the Oath of Office

Good morning and welcome to MaltaToday's live blog where we will be covering Myriam Spiteri Debono's Oath of Office as she becomes Malta's 11th President.

The President Elect is expected to leave her residence at around 9:30am, where she will make her way to St John’s Co-Cathedral in Valletta.

By 10:00am, the Speaker of the House, the Prime Minister and President George Vella will all be present in the Co-Cathedral for a ceremonial mass celebrated by Archbishop Charles Scicluna.

The ceremonial mass is expected to be over by around 11:00am, after which, President George Vella is to exit Valletta, while the Prime Minister exits the Co-Cathedral. The President Elect, along with the Speaker of the House will then make their way to the Grand Master’s Palace by foot.

At around 11:40am, the Armed Forces’ parade makes its way from Parliament to St George’s Square. Shortly afterwards, Members of Parliament make their way into the Throne Room. Shortly before noon, the Prime Minister is expected to arrive in St George’s square and is welcomed by the Commander of the Armed Forces of Malta.

The Prime Minister is then accorded a National Salute before eight bars of the National Anthem are played.

The Prime Minister is escorted by a Colonel of the Armed Forces of Malta to the Pages’ Chamber where he meets with the Speaker and the President-Elect.

Once the Speaker arrives at the Throne Room at around noon, he opens the Parliamentary Sitting, addresses the MPs and guests present, and suspends the sitting for a few minutes.

Around five minutes later, the President and Mrs Vella, escorted by the Mounted Police, arrive in St George’s Square where they are welcomed by the Commander of the Armed Forces of Malta.

After the President is accorded a National Salute, the National Anthem is played. The President and Mrs Vella are then escorted to the Pages’ Chamber by the Commander of the Armed Forces, where they meet with the Speaker and the President-Elect, while Mrs Vella is escorted to the Throne Room.

At around 12:15pm, the President and the President-Elect are escorted to the Throne Room by the Speaker, as the sitting continues.

Moments later, Myriam Spiteri Debono takes the Oath of Office which is signed by President George Vella and the Speaker.

The Armed Forces then fire a twenty-one-gun salute from the Saluting Battery, before the new President reads and signs the Proclamation declaring that she has assumed the functions of President of Malta.

At around 12:20, President Myriam Spiteri Debono delivers her address. Around 20 minutes later, the President and President Emeritus are escorted to the palace’s main balcony.

The President and Prime Minister will then attend reception at the palace before exiting the palace to St George’s Square, where the former is accorded a National Salute and the National Anthem is played. Here, a flypast is expected by the AFM’s Air Squadron.

At around 1:25pm, the President is to be escorted to the War Memorial in Floriana, where she will place a wreath at the foot of the Memorial.

She will then head for Sant’ Anton Palace in Attard accompanied by the Prime Minister. There, the Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition will pay a courtesy call on Malta’s newest President.