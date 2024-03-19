Man posed as Education Department official to steal historic medals from maritime museum

Justin Mallia, 25, from Bormla was remanded in custody for stealing two gold French-era medals from the Maritime Museum in Birgu on Monday.

He was charged with ggravated theft, being in possession of the two illegally acquired medals belonging to the government of Malta and defrauding the Maritime Museum. Mallia was also charged with breaching three bail decrees, with the last one handed earlier this month.

Mallia risked forfeiting €20,800 in bail money.

The accused initially admitted to the charges brought against him, saying he stole the medal to pay off a debt he had incurred.

The prosecution explained how Mallia had posed as an Education Department official who was delivering documents. In light of the fact that an event for school children was taking place, he was allowed in by museum security.

After the medals were reported stolen, police managed to track down Mallia easily, and when they knocked on his door, he handed over the stolen objects immediately.

The accused later changed his plea to not guilty, with Magistrate Charmaine Galea informing the accused he faced eight-year imprisonment.

No request for bail was made.

Heritage Malta statement

Reacting to the incident, Heritage Malta thanked police for their swift action, saying it was possible through the immediate action of museum officials and a significant investment in security systems.

The medals were awarded between 1800 and 1801 to leaders and distinguished members of the National Congress battalions who fought to liberate Malta from the French.

The medals are very rare and, therefore, valuable, particularly because of their historical significance to Malta's history.