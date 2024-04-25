Police arrest three in Swatar in heroin trafficking deal

Three men were arrested on alleged drug trafficking charges on Wednesday afternoon in Swatar, where police received information on a group of individuals in the midst of a drug deal.

Several officers went to the location where they spotted two men, matching the description given to them, inside a Ford Focus vehicle, with another man seated in the passenger seat.

Upon spotting the police, the three individuals were said to have started behaving suspiciously, with one of them who was outside the vehicle appearing to walk away and attempting to get into another car nearby.

The police surrounded the car with their vehicloe so that the drive inside could not flee, while two other officers gave chase and arrested the other two men.

The three arrested men are aged 41, residing in Birkirkara, 48, residing in Msida, and 49, residing in Birkirkara. Upon arrest, one of the accused resisted being searched, which yielded a number of suspected heroin sachets. Around 30 sachets were also retrieved from inside the car.

Magistrate Anthony Agius Bonnici is heading the inquiry.