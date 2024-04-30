Abela wants the record of the Vitals inquiry available to the public

Prime Minister Robert Abela wants the proces-verbal of the magisterial inquiry into the sale of three hospitals to Vitals Global Healthcare to be published, but has no power to force its publication.

In a short video comment reacting to the news, Abela said he was concerned by the timeline ‘chosen’ by the magistrate, and was “clearly […] intended on interfering in the political timeline”.

“I’m very, very disappointed that the conclusion of the proces verbal of such a senstive inquiry coincides with the opening of the election candidature. It concerns me greatly, and I expect better from our judiciary,” he said.

Abela insisted that the timeline of an inquiry is determined by the judiciary. “I say this with utmost respect to the judiciary, which respect we have shown through reforms to improve its independence, autonomy and conditions of work. The respect is clear.”

“However, at the same time I can’t not express my concern, especially as the head of the executive, where I have a constitutional responsibility to serve as a check and balance on other institutions.

“It would be a shortcoming on my part to not express my concern on how the timeline of this inquiry indicates so clearly, leaves no room for doubt, that it was intended on interfering in the political timeline.”

He said the proces-verbal, or the record of the inquiry, needs to be made available to the public. "We are not a country that has anything to hide. Unless the Attorney General or the court, or the inquiry magistrate ordered otherwise, I believe that, in line with the principles of accountability and transparency, the proces-verbal should be available for public consumption."