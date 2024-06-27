Man dies after getting electrocuted while assembling scaffolding

A man has died after suffering an electric shock while assembling a scaffolding, the police said on Thursday.

The incident happened at around 11:30am in Manuel Dimech Street, St Julian’s at 11:30am.

The 31-year-old man, a Somali who lives in Qormi, died at Mater Dei Hospital shortly after the incident.

An investigation by the Occupational Health and Safety Authority and the police are under way. Magistrate Ian Farrugia has launched an inquiry.