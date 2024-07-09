Italian man reported missing in Sliema

Authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating a 25-year-old Italian man who has been reported missing.

Leone Taieb was last seen in the Tignè area of Sliema, according to a statement released by the police on Tuesday.

Taieb was wearing a black top, trousers, and white shoes at the time of his disappearance. Efforts to locate him are ongoing, and the police urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to come forward.

Individuals with any relevant information are encouraged to contact the police through social media or by calling 21 224001 or 119.

The police have assured that all tips will be handled with strict confidentiality.