Construction worker seriously injured in Qormi accident

A man suffered serious injuries after falling from scaffolding at a construction site in the Tal-Ħandaq area yesterday afternoon.

Police were alerted to the situation at around 4 PM. Officers responded immediately and conducted a preliminary investigation at the scene.

Initial investigations found that an unidentified worker fell approximately six meters while working on the scaffolding.

Emergency medical services were summoned, and the injured man was transported by ambulance to Mater Dei Hospital, where he is receiving necessary treatment.

Medical professionals later confirmed that the victim sustained serious injuries.

Magistrate Philip Galea Farrugia has been informed of the incident and has initiated an inquiry into the matter. Meanwhile, police investigations are still ongoing to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the accident.