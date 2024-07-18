Police charge man observed selling cocaine in Paceville

A 30-year-old man from Mali, who was arrested after a police patrol observed him handing over sachets of cocaine to two men last night, has been remanded in custody on drug trafficking charges.

Goita Abudarnma was arraigned under arrest before magistrate Nadia Helena Vella on Thursday, accused of trafficking and possession of cocaine and possession of ecstasy in an area frequented by young people.

Police Inspector Michael Vella told the court that Abudarnma had been arrested at around 11:30pm on Wednesday night on Triq San Gorg in St. Julians. Police officers on patrol in the area had seen the man handing over suspicious looking sachets to two men who then attempted to dispose of the sachets, later found to contain cocaine, when they spotted the police officers.

The men, both Croatian nationals, testified during the arraignment, the first man positively identifying Abudamma as the person who he had bought the drugs from.

The second witness told the court that he had been drunk at the time that he had bought €90 worth of cocaine and said he didn’t remember anything about the man who he had bought them from, other than the fact that he was black.

The first man was called in again and confirmed that his friend had been drunk, but said that he himself had only drunk three or four beers and was not.

Defence lawyer Ingrid Zammit Young, who was appointed to assist the man as legal aid counsel, pointed out to the court that the defendant’s wallet, which the prosecution handed over as an exhibit, had not been preserved in an evidence bag.

Inspector Vella asked the court to appoint experts to determine the composition of the substances that had been seized during the investigation, examine Abudarnma’s mobile phone and to establish whether the alleged crime had taken place within 100 metres from a place frequented by young people.

The prosecution objected to the man’s request for bail due to the fact that he had no fixed abode and no job, which increased the likelihood of him committing another offence.

The court turned down the request, citing Abudarnma’s lack of ties to Malta and the possibility of him absconding.