Two hospitalised in separate traffic accidents

Man and woman suffer grievous injuries in separate traffic accidents

19 July 2024, 10:29am
by Karl Azzopardi
A man and a woman were hospitalised on Thursday following separate traffic accidents.

In the first accident, which happened in Manwel Dimech Street, Qormi at 5pm, a Syrian man who lives in Hamrun was hit by a Nissan Micra driven by a 26-year-old from the same locality.

In the second accident, which happened at around 9:30pm in Sliema Street, Gzira, a collision between a BMW driven by a 50-year-old man and a Yamaha T110 driven by a Brazilian woman.

The woman and the Syrian man were administered to Mater Dei Hospital, where they were certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

