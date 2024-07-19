Updated | Munxar rockfall victim identified as Mirabelle Falzon

Mirabelle Falzon is the 22-year-old woman from Siġġiewi who was killed by falling rocks along the cliffside of Munxar on Friday afternoon.

According to police, the incident happened at around 3pm near St Thomas Bay in Marsaskala.

A medical team and Civil Protection Department officials went on site to help the woman and take her to Mater Dei Hospital.

However, she was pronounced dead soon after reaching the hospital.

Magistrate Antoine Agius Bonnici has appointed an inquiry into the case.

Police investigations are ongoing.

A video uploaded to Talk.mt shows a stretcher being carried into an ambulance, surrounded by police and CPD officials.