Enough evidence for Chris Fearne, Edward Scicluna and others to stand trial in Vitals case

It’s the day of reckoning for former deputy prime minister Chris Fearne and 14 others, who all face various charges relating to the Vitals hospitals scandals.

Today, Magistrate Leonard Caruana will decide whether there is a case to be heard against the accused, and if the prosecution has presented enough prima facie evidence to indict them.

All eyes will be on Chris Fearne today. Months ago, the former deputy prime minister was the Labour government’s nominee for European Commissioner. But the criminal charges saw him resign from the government’s cabinet while withdrawing his nomination.

There is still hope for Fearne’s EU nomination. Earlier this month, Prime Minister Robert Abela said he will re-nominate Chris Fearne for the position if the court does not find enough prima facie evidence to indict him.

Among the others charged is Central Bank governor Edward Scicluna, who has resisted calls for his resignation by civil society groups. He has Abela’s backing here – the prime minister has said that he will not request Scicluna’s resignation despite the criminal charges. However, a formal indictment could change things.

The same goes for Ronald Mizzi, the permanent secretary within the Ministry for the Economy, Enterprise and Strategic Projects. He has remained in this role despite the criminal charges, and it is yet to be seen whether an indictment could seem him step down from his position.