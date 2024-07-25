Cleaner charged with theft after missing jewellery found in her shoe

A woman from Xgħajra was remanded in custody on Thursday after jewellery, stolen from a residence which she had been paid to clean, was found in her shoe.

Charmaine Farrugia, 31, pleaded not guilty to theft, aggravated by value, person and place, during her arraignment before Magistrate Joseph Gatt.

Farrugia, who was brought to court dressed in disposable white forensic coveralls, broke down in tears during bail submissions at the mention of her seven month old daughter, currently in foster care.

Inspector Ian Vella, prosecuting together with public prosecutors Clive Aquilina and Brendan Hewer, told the court that the owner of the house where Farrugia was cleaning had filed a report over the theft at the Marsa police station and had indicated Farrugia and her boyfriend, both of whom were cleaners, as suspects.

After they were arrested, the stolen jewellery was found hidden in Farrugia’s shoe, said the inspector, adding that the woman had admitted to the police that it was not the first time that she had done this.

Farrugia also told the police that her boyfriend had no idea that she was stealing things, Vella told the court, adding that the male suspect was later released without charge.

Lawyer Wilfrid Buttigieg, assisting Farrugia as defence counsel, asked the court to release the woman from arrest, arguing that she had returned all the stolen items, had cooperated fully with the police and had a clean criminal record. The lawyer added that Farrugia was also the mother of a seven month old baby girl.

The prosecution objected to the bail request, arguing that the alleged victim will testify at the next sitting and that the woman’s daughter was already in foster care.

Magistrate Gatt denied the bail request, ruling it to be premature, as well as in view of the serious nature of the charge and due to the fact that the witnesses were yet to testify. The court urged the prosecution to bring every civilian witness that it may have at the next sitting.

The court also issued protection and restraining orders in favour of the alleged victim.