NGO founder charged with slightly injuring partner

A Norwegian man has been remanded in custody accused of trying to suffocate the woman with whom he had co-founded a humanitarian NGO, in an argument thought to be over tax.

Police Inspector Christian Cauchi arraigned 41-year-old Jon Johannesson Elvestad from Norway, residing in Ħamrun. Elvestad was charged with causing his partner to fear that violence would be used against her, slightly injuring her without intent to kill or place her life in serious jeopardy, as well as attempting to use force with intent to insult, annoy, or hurt her.

It is understood that the pair had argued over a tax issue and that at some point the altercation became physical, with Elvestad allegedly attempting to suffocate the woman with a pillow, causing her to suffer slight injuries.

The defendant denied the charges.

Lawyer Maria Karlsson, who was appointed to assist Elvestad as legal aid counsel, told Magistrate Astrid May Grima that Elvestad was willing to move out of the house he shared with the woman, but explained that as they had been together for 17 years, they had a lot of things which were owned in common - including business assets.

Elvestad told the court that he would live in a hostel if released from arrest, but the Court pointed out that this did not qualify as a fixed address.

The defence did not request bail at this stage.

MaltaToday is not publishing name of the NGO in question, to protect the identity of the alleged victim.