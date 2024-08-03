Updated | Engineer on BCA board dies in fall while working on lift shaft in Sliema

The man who lost his life in a tragic accident earlier today while carrying out works in a lift shaft has been identified as engineer Robert Schembri, a board member at the Building and Construction Authority.

In posts on Facebook, the BCA expressed sorrow at the news of the death of one of its board members and the former Minister for Transport, Infrastructure and Capital Projects, Ian Borg paid tribute to Schembri, whom he described as the "engine behind several important projects - WSC, Enemalta and Infrastructure Malta."

According to a statement issued by the police on Saturday, the 64 year-old from Santa Lucija, who was subsequently identified as Schembri, fell down a lift shaft to his death from a height of four stories, at an apartment block in Triq Stella Maris, Sliema.

First responders had rushed to the scene, after the incident was reported to the police, at around noon, but the medical team was unable to save the man.

Magistrate Joe Mifsud has launched a magisterial inquiry into the incident. The police and the Occupational Health and Safety Authority are also carrying out investigations..



