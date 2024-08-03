ATV overturns in Mellieha; driver grievously injured

Police are trying to establish what had caused a sport ATV to overturn and grievously injure its driver in an incident that happened earlier today.

The rollover incident, which occurred at around 5:30am in Triq il-Marfa, Mellieha, left a 24 year-old man from Qormi seriously injured.

In a statement issued on Saturday afternoon, the police said that initial investigations indicate that the Polaris RZR had overturned after the driver lost control.

The victim was taken to hospital in an ambulance, where his injuries were classified as grievous.

The police investigation is ongoing, the statement said.