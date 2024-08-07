menu

Roof collapses at Gozo’s Ghajnsielem

MaltaToday understands an individual was on the roof during the collapse, but has been successfully rescued • Sources say no one trapped under the rubble

7 August 2024, 8:47pm
by Karl Azzopardi
Civil Protection Department (Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)
The roof of a property in Ghajnsielem, Gozo has collapsed, MaltaToday is informed.

According to Civil Protection Department sources no one has been trapped under the rubble, but a person was on the building’s roof during the collapse.

It is not yet know whether the building in question was a construction site.

The Civil Protection Department was sent to the site of the incident, and the person has been successfully retrieved from the site.

The individual’s condition is not yet known.

Police investigations are ongoing.

