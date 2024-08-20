Carer denied bail after alleged sexual assault on ex-partner

A 25-year-old carer has been remanded in custody after he was arraigned in court Tuesday, accused of sexually assaulting his ex-partner and mother of his children.

The Filipino defendant, who lives in Msida, pleaded not guilty to charges of rape, holding the alleged victim against her will, committing a non-consensual act of a sexual nature, causing her to fear violence and subjecting her to sexually degrading acts, as well as attacking and slightly injuring her.

Police inspector Colin Sheldon, prosecuting together with lawyer Cynthia Tomasuolo from the Office of the Attorney General, told Magistrate Rachel Montebello that the defendant had been in a five-year relationship with the alleged victim, and had fathered her two infant children.

Last month, the man had ignored the woman’s refusal when he had tried to initiate sex with her and had raped her. The court was told that on another occasion, when the woman had also refused to have sex with the defendant, he had groped her instead.

Lawyers Jose Herrera, Alex Scerri Herrera and Martina Herrera, who are assisting the man as defence counsel, opted not to request bail until the alleged victim testifies.