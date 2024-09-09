menu

Hunters aiming at same turtle dove accidentally fire on each other

Two hunters end up shooting at each other after aiming for the same bird 

karl_azzopardi
9 September 2024, 3:04pm
by Karl Azzopardi
1 min read
File photo
File photo

Two hunters shot at each other after aiming at the same turtle dove, the police said on Monday.

The incident happened in a field near Triq San Anard, Żabbar at around 7:30am.

Initial investigations by the police showed the two hunters ended up hitting each other after aiming for the same bird.

A 36-year-old from Żabbar was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital, and his condition is not yet known to the police.

The other hunter, who resides in Għargħur was taken to a nearby health centre for treatment.

Police investigations are ongoing.

An earlier version of this article said the two hunters shot at each other after an argument, but investigations by the police led to the retraction of that information.

Karl Azzopardi is Online Editor and an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.