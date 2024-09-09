Hunters aiming at same turtle dove accidentally fire on each other

Two hunters shot at each other after aiming at the same turtle dove, the police said on Monday.

The incident happened in a field near Triq San Anard, Żabbar at around 7:30am.

Initial investigations by the police showed the two hunters ended up hitting each other after aiming for the same bird.

A 36-year-old from Żabbar was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital, and his condition is not yet known to the police.

The other hunter, who resides in Għargħur was taken to a nearby health centre for treatment.

Police investigations are ongoing.

An earlier version of this article said the two hunters shot at each other after an argument, but investigations by the police led to the retraction of that information.