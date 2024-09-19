Two hospitalised after truck slams into car

Two people have hospitalised in a traffic accident just outside the Ta’ Giorni tunnels on Thursday afternoon.

The police said the accident happened at around 1:30pm in Triq Mikiel Anton Vassalli direction St Julian’s.

Preliminary investigations showed a Nissan Qashqai driven by a 53-year-old man from St Paul’s Bay, crashed into a tree after the driver lost control of the vehicle. A 31-year-old man from Gzira was in the passenger seat.

Shortly after the crash, a truck driven by a 39-year-old man from Valletta crashed into the Nissan car.

The two men inside the Nissan were hospitalised, but their condition is not yet known to the police.

Police investigations are ongoing.