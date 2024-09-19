menu

Two hospitalised after truck slams into car

Car which had just been involved in traffic accident was crashed into by a truck leaving two hospitalised

karl_azzopardi
19 September 2024, 3:14pm
by Karl Azzopardi
1 min read
File photo
File photo

Two people have hospitalised in a traffic accident just outside the Ta’ Giorni tunnels on Thursday afternoon.

The police said the accident happened at around 1:30pm in Triq Mikiel Anton Vassalli direction St Julian’s.

Preliminary investigations showed a Nissan Qashqai driven by a 53-year-old man from St Paul’s Bay, crashed into a tree after the driver lost control of the vehicle. A 31-year-old man from Gzira was in the passenger seat.

Shortly after the crash, a truck driven by a 39-year-old man from Valletta crashed into the Nissan car.

The two men inside the Nissan were hospitalised, but their condition is not yet known to the police.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Karl Azzopardi is Online Editor and an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.