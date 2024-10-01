After camera persons kicked out of judicial year speech, Chief Justice says it was a ‘genuine mistake’

Photographers and videographers were kicked out of the opening ceremony for the judicial year, but the Chief Justice has since come out saying that it was a ‘genuine mistake’.

On Tuesday, contrary to previous years, only official photographers from the Department of Information, as well as those representing the Prime Minister’s Office and the President’s Office, were permitted to attend.

IĠM stated that, upon requesting clarification from the Court Services Agency, they were informed that the decision had been made by the Chief Justice, but no further explanation was provided.

In a statement, the IĠM criticised the move, arguing that it contradicts the Constitution’s protection of freedom of expression. The organisation stressed that the judiciary is a public institution, and its work should be transparent.

While the IĠM acknowledged concerns regarding the publication of judiciary members' faces in the media, it argued that this should not lead to an environment of secrecy.

Traditionally, media personnel have been allowed to document this event, particularly the Chief Justice’s annual address, making this year’s decision a reversal of previous practices.

"Regrettably, the Chief Justice this year chose to roll back the clock."

However, the Chief Justice eventually released a statement saying there was a lack of communication, and that he never intended to prohibit camera persons from entering the courtroom.

“What happened this year was the result of a genuine mistake, and the Chief Justice sends his sincerest apologies.”