Driver grievously injured in Żurrieq traffic accident

matthew_farrugia
16 October 2024, 4:41pm
by Matthew Farrugia

A 46-year-old Valletta resident sustained grievous injuries following a traffic accident in Żurrieq. 

Police said the accident happened at around noon on Wednesday in Triq Ħal Far.

Preliminary investigations show that a Mercedes Benz Actros driven by a 47-year-old Tarxien resident collided with a Peugeot Partner driven by the injured 46-year-old. 

They were both aided by a medical team on the scene, and the Peugeot driver was taken to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was later certified as having suffered grievous injuries. 

Police investigations are still ongoing. 

Matthew Farrugia is a staff reporter at MaltaToday
