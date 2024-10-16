Driver grievously injured in Żurrieq traffic accident

A 46-year-old Valletta resident sustained grievous injuries following a traffic accident in Żurrieq.

Police said the accident happened at around noon on Wednesday in Triq Ħal Far.

Preliminary investigations show that a Mercedes Benz Actros driven by a 47-year-old Tarxien resident collided with a Peugeot Partner driven by the injured 46-year-old.

They were both aided by a medical team on the scene, and the Peugeot driver was taken to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was later certified as having suffered grievous injuries.

Police investigations are still ongoing.