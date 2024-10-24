Car catches on fire in Fleur de Lys

A car caught on fire in Birkirkara on Thursday morning in Fleur de Lys, Birkirkara.

The incident occurred on Triq L-Akwedott, where the car suddenly caught fire at around 10am.

According to the police, the car was on the road when the driver noticed fumes, stopped the car and got out.

No injuries were reported, but the car was completely destroyed by the blaze.

Civil Protection Department officials went on site and managed to put out the fire.

Police investigations into how the fire started are ongoing.