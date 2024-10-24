menu

Car catches on fire in Fleur de Lys

The car caught on fire in Triq l-Akwedott at around 10am

juliana_zammit
24 October 2024, 4:04pm
by Juliana Zammit

A car caught on fire in Birkirkara on Thursday morning in Fleur de Lys, Birkirkara.

The incident occurred on Triq L-Akwedott, where the car suddenly caught fire at around 10am.

According to the police, the car was on the road when the driver noticed fumes, stopped the car and got out.

No injuries were reported, but the car was completely destroyed by the blaze.

Civil Protection Department officials went on site and managed to put out the fire.

Police investigations into how the fire started are ongoing.

Juliana Zammit is a part-time staff reporter and social media journalists. She is curren...
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.