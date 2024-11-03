menu

Driver greviously injured in Gudja traffic accident

juliana_zammit
3 November 2024, 5:07pm
by Juliana Zammit
A 34-year-old Qrendi resident sustained grievous injuries following a traffic accident in Gudja.

Police say the accident happened at around 13:15pm on Sunday in f’Dawret il-Gudja, Gudja.

Preliminary investigations show that a Kia Picanto driven by a 36-year-old  Gudja resident collided with a Honda XR250 motorcycle driven by the injured 34-year-old Ghaxaq resident.

Medical team arrived on the scene, and the motorcycle driver was taken to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was later certified as having suffered grevious injuries. 

Police investigations are still ongoing.

