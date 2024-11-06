Two grievously injured in Gozo quadbike accident

Two English people were grievously injured while driving a quadbike in Gozo on Wednesday.

The accident happened at around 2:30pm in Triq Ta’ Għajn Ħosna in Xagħra, Gozo.

Police said the quadbike was being driven by a 57-year-old Englishman who had a 54-year-old English woman as passenger.

The driver lost control of the vehicle and the two fell from it.

An ambulance was called to the site of the accident, and took the two to the Gozo General Hospital, where they were certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.