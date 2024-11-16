Man suffers grievous injuries in Birżebbuġa traffic accident

A 24-year-old man sustained grievous injuries after a traffic accident in Birżebbuġa.

According to a press statement, police received a report of a traffic accident at 2am on Triq Dawret il-Qalb Imqaddsa in Birżebbuġa.

Initial investigations suggested that a 24-year-old man, who was driving a Toyota, lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a wall.

An ambulance was called to the scene and took the driver to Mater Dei Hospital for necessary medical care, where he was certified as having suffered grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.