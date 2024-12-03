Police arrest four suspected drug traffickers over the weekend

Police have arrested four individuals suspected of drug trafficking over the weekend.

In a statement on Tuesday, police said that a 28-year-old man from Somalia was arrested in Paceville after offering to sell cannabis to plainclothes police. He was found in possession of packets of cannabis.

The man was subsequently arraigned and charged with drug trafficking, aggravated possession and recidivism, to which he pled guilty. He was sentenced to a fine and 18 months in prison.

Meanwhile, a 23-year-old Somalian man and a 24-year-old man from Algeria were also arrested over the weekend. Police said that they were stopped and searched in St Julian’s, where they were found to be in possession of cannabis. Police did not say how much cannabis was found.

Separately, during a patrol in Paola, a 19-year-old Mqabba resident had his car searched, leading the police to discover a package of cocaine.

The police said that it will continue to work against drug trafficking.