Man remanded in custody after allegedly slashing neighbour’s face with knife

A man has been remanded in custody after allegedly slashing his neighbour’s face during an argument on Wednesday morning.

The accused, Theodore Spiteri, is a 32-year-old maintenance worker from Marsaxlokk.

The police were informed by the alleged victim at around 8.10 am that she had been the victim of a knife attack. Upon arrival in Lepanto Street, where the attack allegedly took place, the woman was found with visible wounds marking her face and upper body.

The woman was subsequently taken to Mater Dei Hospital, with her injuries being certified as grievous in nature.

The accused pleaded not guilty to various charges including attempted murder, grievous bodily harm, as well as carrying a knife without the necessary police license.

Whilst no request for bail was made, defence lawyer Alfred Abela requested that a psychologist be appointed to examine the mental state of the accused. Although the Court held that such assessment should be conducted at a different stage, it simultaneously recommended that the Prisons Director keep such issue in mind in order to protect the best interests of the accused.

AG lawyer Valentina Cassar and Inspector Wayne Bonello prosecuted.

Lawyers Alfred Abela and Ishmael Vella were defence counsel.