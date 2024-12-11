menu

Man arrested after slashing neighbour’s face with sharp object

karl_azzopardi
11 December 2024, 5:57pm
by Karl Azzopardi
Police (Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)
A 32-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly slashing the face of his neighbour in an argument on Wednesday morning.

The police said the incident happened in Triq Lepanto, Marsaxlokk at around 8:15am.

Preliminary investigations showed the aggressor was involved in an argument with his neighbour – a 30-year-old woman who lives in the street. The injuries were caused with a sharp and pointed weapon, the police said.

After he was identified, the aggressor was arrested by the police.

The victim was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital, where she was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

The aggressor is being held by the police, with police investigations ongoing.

