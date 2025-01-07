Man pleads guilty to stealing €11,000 from his brother

A 28-year-old man pled guilty to a number of charges relating to three separate thefts as well as leading an idle and vagrant life on Tuesday morning.

Redeemer Abdel Ghany, who is homeless and unemployed, will be sentenced at a later stage following the conclusion of a pre-sentencing report.

Inspector Gabriel Kitcher told the Court that on 26 November of last year, the owner of a restaurant based in Marsascala had lodged a police report, claiming that money had been stolen from a pouch. The accused was subsequently identified through CCTV footage.

Another theft of €3,500 was reported on 11 December, with CCTV footage once again confirming Ghany’s involvement in the theft. It was further revealed that on 28 December, Ghany had stolen €11,000 from a safe without breaking it open.

The validity of the arrest was not contested, and the accused registered a guilty plea after being afforded time by the Court to reconsider his admission.

The prosecution was led by inspector Gabriel Kitcher and assisted by lawyer Joseph Camilleri Azarov from the Office of the Attorney General.

Legal aid lawyer Victor Bugeja represented Ghany.