Customs officials seize 250kg of cocaine in Freeport

Customs officials have intercepted their first drug shipment of 2025, seizing 250kg of cocaine.

In a statement, it was explained that officials used profiling techniques to single out a container inbound from Guayaquil in Ecuador, that was destined for the port of Piraeus in Greece.

Inspections and scanning led to the discovery of bricks of cocaine.

The Police’s drug squad was then called in for assistance, as a magisterial inquiry was launched into the matter.