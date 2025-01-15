menu

Customs officials seize 250kg of cocaine in Freeport

Officials used profiling techniques to single out a container inbound from Guayaquil in Ecuador, that was destined for the port of Piraeus in Greece

matthew_farrugia
15 January 2025, 1:01pm
by Matthew Farrugia
The cocaine was found in the container (Photo: Customs)
Customs officials have intercepted their first drug shipment of 2025, seizing 250kg of cocaine.

In a statement, it was explained that officials used profiling techniques to single out a container inbound from Guayaquil in Ecuador, that was destined for the port of Piraeus in Greece.

(Photo: Customs)
Inspections and scanning led to the discovery of bricks of cocaine.

The Police’s drug squad was then called in for assistance, as a magisterial inquiry was launched into the matter.

Matthew Farrugia is a staff reporter at MaltaToday
