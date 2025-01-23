Motorcycle driver grievously hurt after Sliema collision

A motorcycle driver was grievously injured after he was involved in a traffic accident in Sliema on Wednesday night.

Police said the accident happened at around 6:00pm in Triq Rodolfu, Sliema.

Preliminary investigations show that a Dacia Duster driven by a 47-year-old Philippino man who lives in Santa Venera collided with a Kymco Agility motorcycle driven by a 51-year-old Sliema resident.

The motorcycle driver was aided by a medical team and was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance. He was later certified as having sustained grievous injuries.

Police investigations are still underway.