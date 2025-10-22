ŻfinMalta announces new artist appointments for upcoming season

ŻfinMalta has announced two new appointments under its Artist Development Programme for the 2025/26 season, naming Zoe Camilleri as Associate Artist and Luke Bugeja Gauci as Propel Artist.

The national dance company said the programme is designed to support the growth of independent artists by providing access to studio space, mentorship, and opportunities for creative collaboration. The initiative aims to strengthen Malta’s dance ecology and encourage sustained artistic practice.

Camilleri, a long-time collaborator with ŻfinMalta, is well known within the local dance community for her work as a performer, choreographer, and movement director. She also leads company and open classes as part of the Iżfen programme. Beyond her dance practice, Camilleri runs Zowij.Makes, a slow-fashion brand through which she designs and produces bespoke garments. Most recently, she designed costumes for Simon Riccardi-Zani’s And the others, presented during ŻfinDays.

In her new role as Associate Artist, Camilleri will continue to collaborate with the company, contributing to upcoming projects and artistic exchanges throughout the season.

Meanwhile, Bugeja Gauci has been appointed Propel Artist, a role that supports independent artists at a pivotal stage in their career. He began his training at The Dance Workshop under Theresa Lungaro Mifsud before continuing his studies abroad, performing and collaborating both locally and internationally.

After joining ŻfinMalta as an apprentice in 2024, Bugeja Gauci’s new position marks what the company described as “the next chapter” in his development as a choreographer and performer. The appointment will allow him to further explore his artistic identity and expand his creative portfolio with the company’s guidance and resources.

ŻfinMalta said the Artist Development Programme reflects its ongoing commitment to “investing in the future of dance in Malta” by empowering independent artists to “explore, create, and thrive.”