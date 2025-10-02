Ħamrun Spartans kick-off their European adventure tonight

Ħamrun Spartans will embark on their UEFA Europa Conference League league stage adventure tonight when they take on Polish side Jagiellonia Białystok.

The Maltese champions, who have battled through the qualifying rounds to reach this stage, are set to make history as they line up for their first-ever league fixture in a major European competition. The clash promises to be a stern test, with Jagiellonia enjoying strong domestic form and considerable European pedigree.

Tonight’s contest marks the beginning of six league stage encounters, with Ħamrun aiming to prove that they can compete against established European opposition. Victory, or even a positive result, would provide a huge boost to their campaign and strengthen belief within the squad.

Kick-off is scheduled for later this evening, with fans both in Malta and abroad eagerly anticipating what could be another memorable chapter in the Spartans’ remarkable rise.

The Spartans secured their spot in the league (group) phase of Europe’s third-tier competition after overcoming RFS of Latvia in the play-off round. They won 1–0 at home and drew 2–2 away, thereby becoming the first Maltese club ever to reach the group stage of a major UEFA competition.

Jagiellonia are no strangers to European competition, having had a solid run in last season’s Conference League where they reached the quarter-finals.

Domestically, they are faring well too — they sit joint second in the Ekstraklasa with 18 points from nine matches (five wins, three draws, one loss) — though they have drawn their last two matches.

Ħamrun Spartans, meanwhile, are flying high in the Maltese Premier League. They also sit in second place with 15 points from seven games (four wins, three draws) heading into this European test.

Coach Giacomo Modica has urged his side to give their all on this historic occasion, while captain Henry Bonello has spoken of the personal and collective significance of tonight’s fixture.

In an interview with MaltaToday, the club’s CEO said they aim to win games, insisting they are not content with just participating.

“I can sit here and tell you our targets for the season have been reached. But I will stick to the club’s philosophy in always remaining ambitious. We will not stop dreaming,” Marcel Bonnici said in the interview.

