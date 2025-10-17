Maya Lucia joins Cypriot Apollon Ladies

Female national team player Maya Lucia is Apollon Ladies’ newest player.

The 22-year-old midfielder signed a one-year contract with the Cypriot club.

Lucia stated that after speaking with different teams in between seasons, Apollon Ladies coach Laurent Fassotte was the only coach who approached her and made it clear that he wanted to sign her on.

Lucia says that Fassotte had his eye on her since she played for Malta’s U-19 team, specifically since she scored four goals against the Cypriot team.

The rising star stated that she is determined and excited ahead of her newest adventure, adding that Apollon Ladies is a respected team.

She described her career move as a massive opportunity, “and I know there’s no limit to what can happen if I have a good season here.”

Lucia's latest signing comes after she played with other European clubs, such as Gdansk in Poland, Genoa in Italy, as well as Split and Osijek in Croatia.

