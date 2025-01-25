Coast Road partly closed due to accident

Part of the Coast Road has been closed to traffic due to a traffic accident near Salini on Saturday.

The incident involved a 46-year-old man from Fgura, who was riding his Suzuki motorcycle toward St. Paul’s Bay, and a BMW traveling in the opposite direction toward St. Julian’s.

Police said that the motorcyclist sustained injuries and was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment, though his condition is not life-threatening. The BMW driver was unharmed in the collision.

The road closure has caused a traffic standstill for vehicles heading toward St. Julian’s, and authorities are working to manage the situation.