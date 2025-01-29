Police arrest two men for suspected drug trafficking

Police have arrested two people after a surveillance operation resulted in a drug bust in St Paul's Bay.

In a statement on Wednesday, police said that they were surveilling a shop in Triq l-Alka.

After identifying two suspects, police conducted a search on their homes, as well as the shop. The suspects are a 47-year-old man from Ivory Coast and a 34-year-old man from Mali.

The search revealed around 50 packets of cannabis, as well as cash.

The pair are being held under arrest, while police investigations are still ongoing.