Driver sustains grievous injuries in Attard motorcycle accident

52-year-old hospitalised after losing control of his motorcycle on Wednesday morning

juliana_zammit
5 February 2025, 12:30pm
by Juliana Zammit
Photo: Police Communications Office, Police Corps
A 52-year-old Zebbug resident suffered grievous injuries after losing control of his motorcycle on Wednesday afternoon.

The accident occurred at around 9am in Vjal l-Istadium Nazzjonali Ta' Qali, Attard, a police statement said.

Police investigations show that the 52-year-old lost control of his Kymco motorcycle and fell off.

Medical assistance was provided at the scene of the accident before the victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was later confirmed to have sustained grievous injuries.

Police investigations are still ongoing.

