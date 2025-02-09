Two police officers greviously injured in Tarxien car chase

Two police officers suffered grevious injuries after being involved in an accident last night.

According to the police, assistance was requested on an argument in Zurrieq. When arriving on the scene, the police noticed a person involved in the argument flee the scene in a BMW.

The police followed the vehicle and upon arriving, the corps vehicle, a Hyundai Tucson, was involved in a collision with a Fiat 500, driven by a 25-year-old woman resident of Tarxien.

The accident happened in Triq is-Sorijiet, Tarxien at around 1:30am.

The two policemen were taken to Mater Hospital for treatment and were certified to be suffering serious injuries, while the woman suffered minor injuries.

Due to the impact, six parked vehicles were hit.

A number of people are being spoken to by the Police about the case.

Police investigations on this case are still ongoing.