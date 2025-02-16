Police arrest man allegedly caught selling drugs in Paceville

A 26-year-old man has been arrested in Paceville after he was allegedly caught selling drugs.

Police said that on Friday night, police were patrolling Triq Santu Wistin when they saw the man loitering in front of a business. When they approached him, he allegedly threw away a packet under a car.

The suspect, who is from Gambia, allegedly resisted arrest and caused light injuries to one of the police officers.

When they found what he threw away, police found substances believed to be cocaine and cannabis prepared to be trafficked.

The suspect is being held at Police HQ and is expected to be arraigned in court at around 10:00am on Sunday.