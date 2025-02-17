menu

Four, including three-year-old girl, hospitalised after Luqa collision

Preliminary investigations show truck and car involved in Luqa traffic accident • Commuters advised to avoid the area   

karl_azzopardi
17 February 2025, 2:44pm
by Karl Azzopardi
1 min read
Four were hospitalised following a collision in Luqa on Monday afternoon (Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)
Four were hospitalised following a collision in Luqa on Monday afternoon (Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)

Three people and a three-year-old girl have been hospitalised following a collision in Luqa, police have confirmed.

The collision happened in Triq Ħal-Far at around 1pm on Monday.

Preliminary investigations showed an ELF truck driven by a 44-year-old man from Marsaskala was involved in a collision with a Suzuki Swift car. Inside the car was a 30-year-old man, a 27-year-old woman and a three-year-old girl, also from Marsaskala. The police are not yet informed who was driving the car.

Commuters are advised to avoid the area as parts of Triq Ħal-Far have been closed due to the accident (Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)
Commuters are advised to avoid the area as parts of Triq Ħal-Far have been closed due to the accident (Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)

All suffered injuries, a police spokesperson confirmed, but their injuries have not yet been certified. All were rushed to Mater Dei Hospital.

Parts of the road have been closed, and the police are advising commuters to avoid the area.

The Civil Protection Department’s assistance was also requested at the site of the accident.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Karl Azzopardi is Online Editor and an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.