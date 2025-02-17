Four, including three-year-old girl, hospitalised after Luqa collision

Three people and a three-year-old girl have been hospitalised following a collision in Luqa, police have confirmed.

The collision happened in Triq Ħal-Far at around 1pm on Monday.

Preliminary investigations showed an ELF truck driven by a 44-year-old man from Marsaskala was involved in a collision with a Suzuki Swift car. Inside the car was a 30-year-old man, a 27-year-old woman and a three-year-old girl, also from Marsaskala. The police are not yet informed who was driving the car.

All suffered injuries, a police spokesperson confirmed, but their injuries have not yet been certified. All were rushed to Mater Dei Hospital.

Parts of the road have been closed, and the police are advising commuters to avoid the area.

The Civil Protection Department’s assistance was also requested at the site of the accident.

Police investigations are ongoing.