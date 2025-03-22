Motorcyclist injured in Gozo traffic accident

A motorcylist was seriously injured after a traffic accident in Għajnsielem, Gozo.

The traffic accident happened at around 5:45am on Triq l-Imġarr.

Police responded to the scene, where preliminary investigations revealed that a collision occurred involving a Yamaha motorcycle collided with an Otokar bus.

The motorcycle was being ridden by a 32-year-old man from Rabat, Gozo. The bus was driven by a 31-year-old man residing in San Pawl il-Baħar.

A medical team was immediately dispatched to the location, and the injured motorcyclist was transported by ambulance to the Gozo General Hospital for treatment. Later, he was certified to have sustained serious injuries and was transferred to Mater Dei Hospital for further medical care.

Magistrate Brigitte Sultana has been informed of the case and has launched an inquiry into the accident.