Missing man found dead in Wied Blandun

Martin Ambinette has been found dead in Wied Blandun almost three weeks after he was reported missing.

Police received an anonymous tip of a lifeless body found in the valley. Police officials went to the area and, after searching the location, found Ambinette dead.

Magistrate Joe Mifsud is leading an inquiry into the case. Police investigations are ongoing.

Police issued a statement on 3 March asking for help to find the 65-year-old man. A couple of days later, police published a CCTV image that showed him wearing a dark-coloured jacket with ‘San Ġiljan ASC’ writting on the back.

Ambinette has been a longtime resident at Dar Merħba, a Fgura-based home for people with disabilities run by Fondazzjoni Wens.

On Saturday, Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri posted a photo on Facebook of him and Ambinette. He expressed condolences to Ambinette’s family and friends.

“Ugly news this morning. Rest in peace, friend. We won’t talk about football anymore.”