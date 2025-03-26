Man hospitalised after getting hit by car in Ħaż-Żabbar

menu

Ħaż-Żabbar man grievously injured after getting runover by car in early morning accident

karl_azzopardi
26 March 2025, 6:54pm
by Karl Azzopardi
File photo
A 47-year-old man from Ħaż-Żabbar was hospitalised on Wednesday after getting hit by a car.

The police said the accident happened in Misraħ tal-Madonna Medjatriċi, Ħaż-Żabbar at around 5:45am.

Preliminary investigations showed the man was hit by a Peugeot 107 car driven by a 20-year-old woman from Qormi.

A medical team was called to the site of the accident, before transferring the man to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

