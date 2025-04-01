Drug trafficking trial: Prosecution begins final submissions

The prosecution has started its final submissions in the trial by jury of Rio Micallef from Marsa, David Tabone from Naxxar, and Darren James Vella from Birkirkara who stand accused of drug trafficking ecstasy pills back in 2008.

Prosecutor Godwin Cini, upon making his submissions to the members of the jury, made constant references to the data extracted from the accused’s mobile phones that were found upon their arrest, as previously heard in court.

He told the members of the jury that the call profiles extracted from the mobile phones of Rio Micallef and David Tabone match the calls found on Darren James Vella’s phone. The prosecution mentioned the numerous calls exchanged amongst the three accused on the days leading up to the drug deal and on the eve of the arrests.

He said that data from the call profiles which were extracted from the mobile phones are “bible of evidence”.

Tabone’s mobile phone contained several messages received from saved contacts that constantly mentioned the word “dawk” , which allegedly referred to the drugs in question. The prosecuting lawyer noted how everything was referred to in short and in a secretive manner.

Other messages sent to David by various individuals also raised suspicions. One message stated “I need ten” while others noted “they are too expensive.”

On the day of the alleged drug deal the same person who had previously messaged Tabone also sent him “How much are they?”.

Lawyer Godwin Cini also said that the substantial number of phone calls made between the three and when noting the timestamps of these said calls, the evidence starts to add up and “jigsaw puzzle” begins to form.

He constantly repeated that the timing of the messages and calls, leave a certainty beyond a reasonable doubt about the accused’s involvement and that it was not a case of simply being at the wrong place at the wrong time.

The prosecutor also reminded the members of the jury of how Rio Micallef fled the scene upon spotting the police back on the day of the arrests. The black bag containing the substantial amount of ecstasy pills and a large amount of cash, together with the electronic balance found with traces of ecstasy found on Tabone was also mentioned again.