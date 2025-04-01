Daniel Joe Meli granted bail while facing extradition to the US

Daniel Joe Meli was granted bail by the courts as he faces proceedings in order to be extradited to the United states for alleged malware dealings on the dark web.

Meli was arrested in Malta on 7 February 2024 for allegedly selling and training criminals in the use of Warzone, a Remote Access Trojan (RAT) software that bypasses security systems and remotely accesses computers without the victims’ knowledge.

He initially agreed to be extradited to the US, but later challenged it by filing an appeal and a constitutional case since a certain law was later amended, which granted individuals facing extradition more reflection time.

The charges Meli would face in the US each provide for a sentence of up to five years in prison.

The court took into consideration the fact that Meli's devices have been seized and that his parents offered to act as third party guarantors if their son was to be granted bail.

The Court acceded to the request and granted bail against an €8,000 deposit and €20,000 personal guarantee. Several other bail conditions were imposed, including a curfew and signing a bail book everyday.

The magistrate also also ordered Meli’s parents to provide a third party guarantee for him in the amount of €5,000 each.

Magistrate Leonard Caruana presided over the sitting.

AG lawyers Sean Xerri de Caro and Daphne Baldacchino prosecuted, assisted by Superintendent Mario Cuschieri and Inspector Robinson Mifsud. Lawyers Arthur Azzopardi, Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri assisted Meli.