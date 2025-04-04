Police raid cannabis-growing operation in Żurrieq garage

A 31-year-old Balzan resident has been arrested after a police raid which resulted in the seizure of 40 cannabis plants.

The police said that after investigating a garage in Żurrieq, they raided it and found a sizeable cannabis-growing operation. Items used for cannabis cultivation were also seized in the raid.

The man is currently under arrest and will be arraigned on Friday at around 11:00am.

Magistrate Ian Farrugia has launched an inquiry into the seizure.

Police investigations are still ongoing.