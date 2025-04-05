Police seize 15kg of cannabis from Marsalforn home

menu

Police said that they had recieved information about the suspect and arrested him in his home in Triq ix-Xagħra

matthew_farrugia
5 April 2025, 10:03am
by Matthew Farrugia
Around €3,000 in cash was also found (Photos: Police)
Police have arrested a 36-year-old man allegedly in possession of 15kg of cannabis in Marsalfron.

In a statement, police said that they had recieved information about the suspect and arrested him in his home in Triq ix-Xagħra. He is an Italian national. 

(Photo: Police)
After searching his home, police found around 15kg of cannabis ready to be trafficked, which has a street value of €150,000. Around €3,000 in cash was also found. 

The suspect will be arraigned in court in Gozo on Saturday in front mof Magistrate Simone Grech.

Matthew Farrugia is a staff reporter at MaltaToday
