Police seize 15kg of cannabis from Marsalforn home

Police have arrested a 36-year-old man allegedly in possession of 15kg of cannabis in Marsalfron.

In a statement, police said that they had recieved information about the suspect and arrested him in his home in Triq ix-Xagħra. He is an Italian national.

After searching his home, police found around 15kg of cannabis ready to be trafficked, which has a street value of €150,000. Around €3,000 in cash was also found.

The suspect will be arraigned in court in Gozo on Saturday in front mof Magistrate Simone Grech.