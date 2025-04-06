Police arrest 35 people illegally residing in Malta

The police on Saturday and Sunday carried out coordinated inspections in relation to irregular immigration on public transport, aswell as in Marsa and Paceville.

Assisting the Police were also officers from the Detention Services Agency.

In a press statement, the police said 35 people whose countries of origin are Syria, Afghanistan, Ghana, Brazil, Mali, Nepal, Pakistan, Nigeria, Niger, Gambia, Sudan and Ivory Coast were arrested in this operation after they were found to reside in the country illegally.

All arrested persons will be held in a detention centre until they are returned to the country of origin.