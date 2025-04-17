menu

Elderly man struck by car in Luqa

Preliminary investigations suggest that he was hit by a Nissan NV 200 that was driven by a 22-year-old man from Għaxaq

matthew_farrugia
17 April 2025, 5:51pm
by Matthew Farrugia
The elderly man was aided by a medical team
An 80-year-old man suffered grievous injuries after he was struck by a car in Luqa.

The accident happened at around 1:00pm in Triq Ħal Luqa, Luqa.

Preliminary investigations suggest that he was hit by a Nissan NV 200 that was driven by a 22-year-old man from Għaxaq.

The elderly man was aided by a medical team before he was taken to hospital by ambulance. He was later certified as having suffered grievous injuries. 

Police investigations are still ongoing. 

Matthew Farrugia is a staff reporter at MaltaToday
