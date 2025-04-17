Elderly man struck by car in Luqa
An 80-year-old man suffered grievous injuries after he was struck by a car in Luqa.
The accident happened at around 1:00pm in Triq Ħal Luqa, Luqa.
Preliminary investigations suggest that he was hit by a Nissan NV 200 that was driven by a 22-year-old man from Għaxaq.
The elderly man was aided by a medical team before he was taken to hospital by ambulance. He was later certified as having suffered grievous injuries.
Police investigations are still ongoing.